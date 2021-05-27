Australia's Domain joins a group bidding for real estate firm PEXA

Adds details on deal, background

May 28 (Reuters) - Domain Holdings Australia DHG.AX said on Friday it would join a consortium looking to acquire a 10% stake in online real estate platform PEXA's holding company, without naming who it was partnering with.

This comes a day after PEXA's top shareholder Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said private-equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N had offered to buy PEXA in an over A$3 billion ($2.32 billion) deal and was expecting to team up with Domain.

Shareholder registry firm Link has been evaluating a trade sale or an initial public offering for PEXA, which has seen rapid growth due to a booming Australian property market, and had set June as a deadline for bidders.

Property classifieds operator Domain said it was mulling acquiring a stake in Torrens Group Holdings, owned 44.2% by Link, and rest by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners MS.N and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX.

Link did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars)

