Australia's Dexus reports half yearly loss on fair valuation losses

Adds details on FFO in paragraph 3

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian real estate firm Dexus DXS.AX reported a half-yearly loss on Wednesday, hurt by fair valuation losses on its investment property.

The company, which is one of Australia's largest office landlords, also anticipates capital flows and market sentiment to remain pressured by inflation, high interest rates and geopolitical risks.

The Sydney-headquartered firm reported a statutory net loss after tax of A$597.2 million ($385.31 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of A$23.1 million reported a year ago.

Its funds from operations (FFO) declined more than 6% to A$364.8 million, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) fell about 6% to A$292.4 million, driven predominantly by lower trading profits.

But 2024 AFFO, excluding trading profits, are expected to be broadly in line with that delivered last year, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5499 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.