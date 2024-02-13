News & Insights

Australia's Dexus reports half yearly loss

February 13, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian real estate firm Dexus DXS.AX reported a half-yearly loss on Wednesday, hurt by fair valuation losses on investment property.

The company reported a statutory net loss after tax of A$597.2 million ($385.31 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of A$23.1 million reported a year ago.

($1 = 1.5499 Australian dollars)

