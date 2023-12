Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian real estate company Dexus DXS.AX on Monday named Ross Du Vernet as its next chief executive officer effective March 2024, replacing outgoing head Darren Steinberg who announced his resignation in late October.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

