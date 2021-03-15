Australia's Dexus, AMP Capital to merge property fund
March 16 (Reuters) - Australian real estate developer Dexus DXS.AX said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to merge one of its funds with a A$5 billion ($3.88 billion) diversified real estate investment fund run by AMP Capital AMP.AX.
The company said unit holders of its A$10.1 billion Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund were expected to vote on the merger in late April.
($1 = 1.2900 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
