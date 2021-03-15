AMP

Australia's Dexus, AMP Capital to merge property fund

Australian real estate developer Dexus said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to merge one of its funds with a A$5 billion ($3.88 billion) diversified real estate investment fund run by AMP Capital.

The company said unit holders of its A$10.1 billion Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund were expected to vote on the merger in late April.

($1 = 1.2900 Australian dollars)

