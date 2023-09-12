News & Insights

Australia's Delta Lithium jumps as MinRes veteran Ellison joins board

September 12, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Delta Lithium DLI.AX jumped nearly 11% on Tuesday after a board shake-up that saw the appointment of two executives from larger competitor Mineral Resources (MinRes) MIN.AX.

Delta appointed MinRes' founder and managing director Chris Ellison as its non-executive chairman and its lithium business head, Josh Thurlow, as a non-executive director.

Shares of the minnow lithium miner climbed as much as 10.8% as of 0448 GMT, and was set for its best trading day in a month.

The appointments follow MinRes scooping up a 17.4% stake in Delta only last month and coincide with a recent wave of consolidation in the Australian lithium market, where depressed valuations and cash needs are forcing struggling miners to beckon bigger players for a life float.

Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock picked up a stake in Liontown Resources LTR.AX, which is in the midst of A$6.61 billion ($4.25 billion) buyout bid from Albemarle.

"The world is scrambling to get its hands on lithium deposits, taking advantage of discounted valuations," said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Moomoo trading.

Meanwhile, shares of Mineral Resources rose as much as 1.1% to A$69.4.

($1 = 1.5559 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha and Rishav Chatterjee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

