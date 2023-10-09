Australia's Cuscal sets terms to raise at least A$367 mln in IPO -term sheet

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian payments data group Cuscal Ltd is looking to raise at least A$367 million ($233 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) that will open bookbuilding next month, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The management roadshow for the deal begins on Monday. The IPO is due to be the second largest in Australia this year after chemical distributor Redox Ltd RDX.AX raised A$402 million in June.

Cuscal has set a minimum price of A$2.50 per share while the top of the price band has yet to be confirmed, the term sheet said.

A Cuscal spokesperson declined to comment on the IPO.

The minimum offer price would represent a market capitalisation of A$514 million for Cuscal, according to the term sheet.

The IPO's institutional bookbuild will be held on Nov. 2 and 3, while the retail offering runs from Nov. 14 to 21.

The stock is due to start trading on Nov. 23.

Bank of America is the lead manager for the deal.

($1 = 1.5743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sonali Paul)

