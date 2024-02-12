News & Insights

Australia's CSL top loser on ASX 200 as heart attack drug fails trial

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 12, 2024 — 12:14 am EST

By Echha Jain

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd CSL.AX topped losses in the benchmark index on Monday after the biotechnology firm said its drug, CSL112, in the Phase III trial failed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in the 90-day high-risk period that follows a heart attack.

The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, and hence, there are no plans for a near-term regulatory filing, the company said, adding that there were no major safety or tolerability concerns with the drug.

Shares of CSL were trading 5% lower at A$289.72 apiece, as of 0138 GMT, after falling 6.2% earlier in the session to their biggest intraday loss in four months. The stock also hit its lowest level since Jan. 19.

"It is a rare fail for CSL and an important trial," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, adding that weakness in the share price should be short-lived but could see more downside.

CSL started studying CSL112 more than 10 years ago through a trial, AEGIS-II, with more than 18,200 heart attack patients from 49 countries enrolled as participants. It was also the largest Phase III clinical trial initiated by the company.

The aim was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CSL112 in the reduction of recurrent cardiovascular events in the 90-day high-risk period that follows a heart attack.

The market reaction is likely to do more with the seeming loss of the "blue sky potential" of this drug, analysts at Jarden said.

CSL is set to report its half-yearly earnings on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

