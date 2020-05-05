Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The company's unit CSL Behring will develop the immunoglobulin product at its Melbourne-based Broadmeadows facility using antibodies from plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19, CSL said in a statement on its website.

CSL expects around 800 plasma donations will be needed to produce enough immunoglobulin to treat around 50-100 seriously ill people under the clinical trial, it said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.