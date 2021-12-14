CSL

Australia's CSL to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor for $11.7 billion

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd said it would buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG for $11.7 billion, aiming to diversify beyond the blood plasma collection business after taking a hit from COVID-19 curbs.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX said it would buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG VIFN.S for $11.7 billion, aiming to diversify beyond the blood plasma collection business after taking a hit from COVID-19 curbs.

CSL, one of Australia's largest companies, offered Vifor $179.25 a share, it said on Tuesday.

The deal would be CSL's biggest so far and give it access to Vifor's treatments for iron deficiency, kidney and cardio-renal diseases, as well as its production sites in Switzerland and Portugal.

Restrictions imposed during the pandemic had hindered blood collections, hitting the CSL business unit which generates nearly nine-tenths of the company's profit.

Shares of the Swiss company, which used to be known as Galenica, have soared by more than a third since early December, when news first broke that there was a potential deal in the offing.

