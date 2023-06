June 14 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX said on Wednesday it expects a foreign currency headwind of between $230 million and $250 million for fiscal year 2023, up from a previous forecast of $175 million.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

