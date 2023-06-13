Australia's CSL sees FY23 profit forecast in top-end of range

Rewrites para 1, adds details on H1 FY23 in paragraph 3, FY24 profit forecast in paragraph 4

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX said on Wednesday its constant-currency profit for fiscal year 2023 is expected to be at the top end of its guidance range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

The company also said it now sees a foreign currency impact of between $230 million and $250 million for FY23, up from a previous forecast of $175 million.

CSL had posted underlying profit, excluding one-off items, of $1.96 billion on a constant-currency basis for the half year, up 10% from a year earlier, due to a resurgence in blood plasma donations which enabled it to boost sales.

The firm also expects its FY24 net profit after tax and amortisation to rise about 13% to 18% to between $2.9 billion and $3.0 billion at constant currency.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.