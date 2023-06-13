News & Insights

Australia's CSL sees FY23 profit forecast in top-end of range

June 13, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX said on Wednesday its constant-currency profit for fiscal year 2023 is expected to be at the top end of its guidance range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

The company also said it now sees a foreign currency impact of between $230 million and $250 million for FY23, up from a previous forecast of $175 million.

CSL had posted underlying profit, excluding one-off items, of $1.96 billion on a constant-currency basis for the half year, up 10% from a year earlier, due to a resurgence in blood plasma donations which enabled it to boost sales.

The firm also expects its FY24 net profit after tax and amortisation to rise about 13% to 18% to between $2.9 billion and $3.0 billion at constant currency.

