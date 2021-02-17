US Markets
Australia's CSL reports 45% jump in half-year profit

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Australian biotech CSL Ltd on Thursday reported a 45% rise in half-year profit, boosted by higher demand for its vaccines and blood plasma products.

Net profit after tax came in at $1.81 billion for the six months ended December, up from $1.25 billion last year.

