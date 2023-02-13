Australia's CSL reports 10% rise in half-year profit

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX reported a 10% jump in its first-half profit on Tuesday, as an uptick in blood plasma collections and the acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG boosted its bottomline.

The biotech giant said its underlying net profit after tax for the half-year ended Dec. 31 was $1.96 billion on a constant currency basis, higher than $1.72 billion logged last year.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

