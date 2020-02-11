US Markets

Australia's CSL posts 8% rise in H1 profit; raises FY outlook

Contributors
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published

Australian biotech company CSL Ltd on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in first-half profit and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, helped by strong demand for its immunoglobulin (IG) products.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in first-half profit and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, helped by strong demand for its immunoglobulin (IG) products.

The company, which makes treatments for blood-related diseases and vaccines for influenza, posted a net profit of $1.25 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier.

CSL raised its after-tax net profit forecast for the full year to a range of $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion at constant currency.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular