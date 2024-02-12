News & Insights

CSL

Australia's CSL posts 13% rise in half-year profit

February 12, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX logged a jump in its first-half profit on Tuesday due to strong demand in all key segments, while increased plasma collection at its Behring unit bolstered revenue contributions.

The company, which uses blood plasma to create treatments for certain diseases, posted a statutory net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, of $2.06 billion on a constant currency basis for the half year ended Dec. 31, up 13% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee)

((Rajasik.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.