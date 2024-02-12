Australia's CSL posts 13% rise in half-year profit

Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX logged a jump in its first-half profit on Tuesday due to strong demand in all key segments, while increased plasma collection at its Behring unit bolstered revenue contributions.

The company, which uses blood plasma to create treatments for certain diseases, posted a statutory net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, of $2.06 billion on a constant currency basis for the half year ended Dec. 31, up 13% from a year ago.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee)

