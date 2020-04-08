CSL

Australia's CSL Ltd reaffirms guidance amid coronavirus pandemic

Australia's CSL Ltd on Thursday reaffirmed profit guidance for FY20 and said that at present there was no interruption to its supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The biotechnology company added that modest delays were expected in capital projects and clinical trials.

