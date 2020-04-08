Australia's CSL Ltd reaffirms guidance amid coronavirus pandemic

April 9 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Thursday reaffirmed profit guidance for FY20 and said that at present there was no interruption to its supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The biotechnology company added that modest delays were expected in capital projects and clinical trials.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

