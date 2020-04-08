Australia's CSL Ltd reaffirms FY profit guidance amid coronavirus pandemic

Adds further details, context

April 9 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Thursday reaffirmed profit guidance for full year but said it expects delays in capital projects and clinical trials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The biotechnology company reaffirmed its profit guidance range of about $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Melbourne-based firm said that at present there was no interruption to its supply chain and that its facility in Wuhan, China had resumed operations.

While other Australian businesses faced a drop in sales as global movement restrictions hinder operations, CSL said demand had risen for its intravenous immunoglobulin and influenza vaccines.

Separately on Wednesday, the company's unit CSL Behring and SAB Biotherapeutics announced a partnership to develop a therapeutic to "combat the coronavirus pandemic."

