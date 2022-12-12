CSL

Australia's CSL Ltd names insider Paul McKenzie as CEO

December 12, 2022 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds details on transition, background

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Tuesday named Paul McKenzie as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company, succeeding Paul Perreault.

McKenzie, who is currently CSL's chief operating officer, will take over from Perreault in March next year. Perreault will stay with the company as a strategic adviser until September next year.

CSL makes most of its money paying people in the United States for blood plasma, which it uses for treatments of rare diseases, but since the onset of the pandemic it has experienced a slump in blood plasma donations.

McKenzie, who joined CSL in 2019, will step into the role of chief executive at a time when the company is experiencing a dip in profit due to lower blood plasma donations and sky-high inflation.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.