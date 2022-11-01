Oil
CSL

Australia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's CSL Ltd on Wednesday entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to access the U.S. drug developer's late stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Wednesday entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O to access the U.S. drug developer's late stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology.

The biopharmaceutical firm said it would pay Arcturus $200 million upfront in return for exclusive licence to its next generation mRNA technology to develop vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory viral diseases.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL ARCT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular