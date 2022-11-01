Australia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Wednesday entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O to access the U.S. drug developer's late stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology.

The biopharmaceutical firm said it would pay Arcturus $200 million upfront in return for exclusive licence to its next generation mRNA technology to develop vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory viral diseases.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

