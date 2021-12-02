Australia's CSL in exclusive talks to buy Swiss Vifor Pharma - report

Updates with statements from CSL and Vifor; updates Vifor shares

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma VIFN.S in a A$10 billion ($7.10 billion) deal, the Australian reported on Thursday, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up more than 17%.

The newspaper reported in March that an acquisition of Vifor by CSL might be in the works. The negotiations have since progressed, according to its latest report.

Both Vifor Pharma and CSLsaid in separate statements that they will not comment on the speculation.

Vifor's shares closed 21% higher at the top of Swiss mid-cap index .SMIM, while CSL finished 1.3% lower on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, Alexander Kloss and Sameer Manekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

