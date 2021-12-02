CSL

Australia's CSL in exclusive talks to buy Swiss Vifor Pharma - report

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Alexander Kloss Reuters
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma in a A$10 billion ($7.10 billion) deal, the Australian reported on Thursday, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up more than 17%.

Updates with statements from CSL and Vifor; updates Vifor shares

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma VIFN.S in a A$10 billion ($7.10 billion) deal, the Australian reported on Thursday, sending the Swiss drugmaker's shares up more than 17%.

The newspaper reported in March that an acquisition of Vifor by CSL might be in the works. The negotiations have since progressed, according to its latest report.

Both Vifor Pharma and CSLsaid in separate statements that they will not comment on the speculation.

Vifor's shares closed 21% higher at the top of Swiss mid-cap index .SMIM, while CSL finished 1.3% lower on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, Alexander Kloss and Sameer Manekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters