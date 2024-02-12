News & Insights

CSL

Australia's CSL half-year profit gets a boost on robust plasma collections

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 12, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraph 3-5

Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX' reported on Tuesday a net profit rise of 13% in the first half, bolstered by strong demand and increased plasma collection at its Behring unit.

The company, which uses blood plasma to create treatments for certain diseases, posted a statutory net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, of $2.06 billion on a constant currency basis for the half year ended Dec. 31, up 13% from a year ago.

CSL, a former government laboratory which became a stock market darling after a string of large acquisitions made it the world's largest blood plasma company, said plasma collections remained strong, with compensation for donors and labour continuing to trend down.

"Our strong first half result for the 2024 financial year was driven by CSL Behring's exceptional performance across its portfolio, especially immunoglobulins," CSL's CEO Paul Perreault said.

CSL, the country's fourth-largest company by market capitalisation, declared an interim dividend of $1.19 per share, higher than the $1.07 announced last year.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Rajasik.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.