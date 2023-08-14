News & Insights

Australia's CSL full-year profit rises as plasma collections soar

August 14, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal and Poonam Behura for Reuters

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Tuesday posted an 8% rise in its annual profit, as strong growth in plasma collections with COVID-19 receding helped the biotech company counter the impact from currency fluctuations and higher costs.

The company posted a net profit after tax of $2.44 billion for the year ended June 30 on a constant currency basis, compared with $2.24 billion in fiscal 2022.

