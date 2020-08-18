US Markets
CSL

Australia's CSL full-year profit jumps 17% on higher demand for drugs

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published

CSL Ltd, Australia's biggest biotech firm, on Wednesday reported a 17% rise in annual profit, boosted by strong demand for immunoglobulin drugs and other products.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd CSL.AX, Australia's biggest biotech firm, on Wednesday reported a 17% rise in annual profit, boosted by strong demand for immunoglobulin drugs and other products.

The maker of treatments for blood-related diseases and influenza vaccines posted a underlying net profit after tax at constant currency of $2.25 billion for the year ended June 30, compared with $1.92 billion a year ago.

CSL, which in May entered the race to produce a treatment for COVID-19, declared a final dividend of $1.07 per share, up from $1 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular