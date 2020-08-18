Australia's CSL full-year profit jumps 17% on higher demand for drugs

Aug 19 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd CSL.AX, Australia's biggest biotech firm, on Wednesday reported a 17% rise in annual profit, boosted by strong demand for immunoglobulin drugs and other products.

The maker of treatments for blood-related diseases and influenza vaccines posted a underlying net profit after tax at constant currency of $2.25 billion for the year ended June 30, compared with $1.92 billion a year ago.

CSL, which in May entered the race to produce a treatment for COVID-19, declared a final dividend of $1.07 per share, up from $1 per share a year earlier.

