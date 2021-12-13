Australia's CSL enters trading halt ahead of deal for drugmaker Vifor

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX on Tuesday applied for a trading halt in its shares ahead of an expected deal to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG VIFN.S.

CSL had confirmed it was in talks to buy Vifor on Monday. Australian media have reported the deal could be worth $12 billion.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

