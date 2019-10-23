Australia's CSG receives takeover offer from Japan's Fuji Xerox for $95 million

Printing and technology services provider CSG Ltd said on Thursday it received an offer from Japan's Fuji Xerox Co in a deal worth A$139.3 million ($95.46 million).

Under the proposed offer, Fuji Xerox Co will pay A$0.31 per CSG share, which represents a premium of 31.9% to CSG's last closing price on Oct. 23.

CSG said in the statement it has entered in a preliminary deal agreement with Fuji, which is a unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T.

It also recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

