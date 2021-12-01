Australia's Crown says Blackstone's $6.2 bln buyout offer not 'compelling'

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian casino firm Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX said on Thursday investment giant Blackstone Group Inc's BX.N $6.2 billion buyout offer did not represent "compelling value" for its shareholders.

Crown, however, added it offered Blackstone access to non-public information to allow it to undertake initial due diligence inquiries for a revised proposal.

