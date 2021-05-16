Australia's Crown says Blackstone offer undervalues company

May 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX on Monday said U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc's BX.N takeover offer undervalued the casino operator and would not be in the best interest of its shareholders.

Crown cited uncertainty around regulatory approval conditions as a reason for rebuffing Blackstone's approach.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.