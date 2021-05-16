Australia's Crown says Blackstone offer undervalues company

US Markets
Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd on Monday said U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc's takeover offer undervalued the casino operator and would not be in the best interest of its shareholders.

Crown cited uncertainty around regulatory approval conditions as a reason for rebuffing Blackstone's approach.

