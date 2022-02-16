US Markets
Australia's Crown Resorts posts half-year loss

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX on Thursday reported a third consecutive half-yearly loss, as long spells of pandemic-related restrictions and regulatory costs continued to hurt operations.

The company, which recently backed a $6.5 billion offer for Crown from private equity firm Blackstone Inc BX.N, posted a net loss of A$196.3 million ($141.22 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of A$120.9 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3900 Australian dollars)

