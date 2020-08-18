Australia's Crown Resorts posts 80% drop in annual profit on virus hit

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX posted on Wednesday an 80% plunge in annual profit, as extended curbs within the country and restrictions in international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept key patrons away.

Net profit attributable fell to A$79.5 million ($57.61 million) for the year ended June 30, from a restated figure of A$401.8 million a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue fell 23.6% to A$2.24 billion for the year.

($1 = 1.3801 Australian dollars)

