Australia's Crown Resorts posts 46% drop in July-Oct VIP sales on fewer Chinese visitors

Casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd on Thursday said "VIP" program play turnover at its Australian resorts sank 46% during the July-Oct. 20 period, as Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of those sales dwindled amid slowing growth in the world's no. 2 economy.

Crown's wagering and online social gaming revenue also declined 4%, though revenue from main floor gaming, excluding VIP sales, rose 2% during the period.

