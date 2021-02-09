Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence - report

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence, a pivotal report commissioned by an industry regulator said on Tuesday.

Crown was initially granted a gambling licence for a A$2.2 billion ($1.70 billion) casino tower in Sydney several years ago, but the New South Wales state Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) suspended the licence pending a review prompted by media reports alleging company dealings with organised crime groups.

The ILGA has said it will review the report by retired judge Patricia Bergin before making a final decision on the licence.

