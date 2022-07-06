Australia's Crown Resorts names Wynn Macau COO as top boss

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts on Thursday said Ciarán Carruthers, chief operating officer at Wynn Macau 1128.HK, would succeed Steve McCann as its chief executive in September.

Crown was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone Inc BX.N for $6.3 billion last month.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

