Australia's Crown Resorts gets $6.2 bln offer from Blackstone

Sameer Manekar
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd received a non-binding takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone Inc that valued it at A$8.46 billion ($6.16 billion), the embattled casino firm said on Friday.

Funds managed and advised by the U.S. private-equity firm and its affiliates have offered Crown shareholders A$12.50 in cash per share, a 26.2% premium to the stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3738 Australian dollars)

