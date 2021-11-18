Australia's Crown Resorts gets $6.2 bln offer from Blackstone

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX received a non-binding takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone Inc BX.N that valued it at A$8.46 billion ($6.16 billion), the embattled casino firm said on Friday.

Funds managed and advised by the U.S. private-equity firm and its affiliates have offered Crown shareholders A$12.50 in cash per share, a 26.2% premium to the stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3738 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

