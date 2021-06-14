US Markets

Australia's Crown Resorts gets $2.4 bln funding offer from Oaktree

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australia's Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it had received a modified proposal from Oaktree Capital Group, with a provision for funding of A$3.1 billion ($2.39 billion) for the casino operator to buyback its founder's stake.

The latest proposal from the private-equity firm consists of a A$2 billion private loan and a A$1.1 billion loan convertible into new shares to be issued by Crown, the company said in a statement.

Oaktree in April proposed providing A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) for the buyback by Crown.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)

