Australia's Crown Resorts found unfit for Western Australia gambling licence

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - A powerful government-ordered inquiry has found Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX unfit for a gambling licence in the state of Western Australia, the state's racing and gaming minister said on Thursday.

"The royal commission found that the Crown entities are presently not suitable to continue to hold a gaming licence for the Perth Casino," Western Australia gaming minister Tony Buti told reporters.

Buti added that the inquiry had recommended that Crown continue operating under the supervision of a government-appointed monitor for two years, rather than have its licence revoked.

