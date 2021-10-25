Australia's Crown given two years to improve Melbourne casino operations

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts CWN.AX is unsuitable to hold its casino licence in Melbourne and an independent manager should oversee its operations for the next two years, an inquiry has found.

In a report tabled in parliament on Tuesday, Victoria's Royal Commission recommended that Crown's Melbourne licence be cancelled if the regulator is not "clearly satisfied" the operator is suitable to hold a casino licence at the end of that period.

The inquiry heard detailed accounts of Crown's enabling money laundering and failing to act on regulatory concerns; it is the second such probe after one in neighbouring New South Wales state heard similar accounts.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Leslie Adler)

