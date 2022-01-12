Australia's Crown gets higher buyout bid from Blackstone

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX said on Thursday U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc BX.N raised its buyout offer to A$13.10 per share, an increase of A$0.60 apiece, after the casino firm last year said the previous bid was not compelling.

