US Markets
BX

Australia's Crown gets higher buyout bid from Blackstone

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc raised its buyout offer to A$13.10 per share, an increase of A$0.60 apiece, after the casino firm last year said the previous bid was not compelling.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX said on Thursday U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc BX.N raised its buyout offer to A$13.10 per share, an increase of A$0.60 apiece, after the casino firm last year said the previous bid was not compelling.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular