Australia's crime regulator to probe Entain unit on money-laundering concerns

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian financial crimes regulator said on Monday it would investigate a unit of British betting group Entain Plc ENT.L to assess whether it complied with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

