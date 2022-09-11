Australia's crime regulator to probe Entain unit on money-laundering concerns

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian financial crimes regulator said on Monday it would investigate a unit of British betting group Entain Plc ENT.L to assess whether it complied with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

