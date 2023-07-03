Australia's Costa Group gets takeover offer from Paine Schwartz Partners

July 4 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings Ltd CGC.AX said on Tuesday it has received a non-binding takeover proposal from private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners LLC, valuing the fruit grower at A$1.63 billion ($1.09 billion).

($1 = 1.4981 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

