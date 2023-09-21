News & Insights

Australia's Costa Group backs Paine Schwartz's $963 mln buyout offer

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

September 21, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings CGC.AX said on Friday it has entered an agreement to be bought out by a consortium led by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners in a deal valuing the horticulture company at A$1.50 billion ($962.6 million).

Under the proposal, Costa's shareholders would receive A$3.20 apiece for the remaining 85.16% stake that Paine Schwartz does not already own.

The private equity firm had initially offered to buy Costa, Australia's leading grower, packer and marketer of fresh fruit and vegetables, at A$3.50 a share in July, but trimmed the offer earlier this week, deeming it the best and final price.

Costa's board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the deal.

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

