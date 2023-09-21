Australia's Costa Group backs Paine Schwartz's $963 mln buyout offer

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Costa Group Holdings CGC.AX said on Friday it has entered an agreement to be bought out by a consortium led by private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners in a deal which values the horticulture company at A$1.50 billion ($962.6 million).

($1 = 1.5584 Australian dollars)

