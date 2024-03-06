News & Insights

Australia's corporate regulator issues penalty, infringement notice to ASX

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 06, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

March 7 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday that ASX Ltd ASX.AX has paid a penalty of A$1.1 million ($721,930.00) following a compliance investigation, marking the first such infringement notice issued to a market operator in the country.

($1 = 1.5237 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

