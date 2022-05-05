US Markets
Australia's Coronado, U.S.-based Arch Resources end merger talks

Australian coal producer Coronado Global Resources Inc said on Friday it had been in confidential talks about a merger with U.S.-based peer Arch Resources Inc, but that the companies were no longer in discussions over a deal.

Coronado, which already has coal mining facilities in Virginia and West Virginia states, said it was in talks with Arch as a part of its plan to boost value for shareholders.

"There are no expectations that the discussions with Arch will resume," Coronado said in a brief statement.

The Australian company had a market value of A$4.21 billion ($3.00 billion), as of Thursday's close, while Arch was valued at $2.72 billion.

The news comes as the war in Ukraine drives European coal consumers to chase companies like Coronado to meet demand ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal imports in August.

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)

