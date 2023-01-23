Australia's Coronado Global sees coal prices rising on resuming imports to China

January 23, 2023

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX said on Tuesday the resumption of metallurgical coal imports into China would likely push sea-borne coal prices higher in the short term, as it recorded a 66% jump in annual revenue on strong realised prices.

Last week, the Australian coal miner, which has not typically sold coking coal to China, said it had received enquires for long-term supply as Beijing lifted its unofficial ban on coal imports from Australia.

