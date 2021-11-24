Australia's Coronado Global plans to gradually resume ops after miner's death

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Coronado Global Resources Inc CNR.AX said on Wednesday it planned to gradually recommence operations suspended at its Queensland-based Curragh Mine following the death of an employee on Sunday.

Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended to allow for investigation by various authorities at its Curragh Mine Complex.

The metallurgical coal producer said its operations at the mine would restart over the coming days in a phased manner but drag line operations would remain suspended.

The stock was down over 5% on Wednesday.

It added that while the Queensland police were no longer at the site, the Resources Safety & Health Queensland (RSHQ) inspectors had given the company directives to isolate the accident site and suspend all excavations until all safety norms are satisfied.

The RSHQ inspectors are continuing the investigation of the incident, Coronado said.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.