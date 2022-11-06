Australia's Coronado Global ends merger talks with Peabody Energy

Adds background

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX said on Monday it had ended talks with U.S.-based Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N for a potential combination of the two companies, less than a month after confirming the discussions.

Coronado, which had a market capitalisation of A$3.70 billion ($2.38 billion) as of Friday's close, did not specify why the talks had ceased.

It had confirmed the talks early in October, in response to a local media report, but did not divulge further details.

The firm was also in merger talks with U.S.-based Arch Resources ARCH.N earlier this year, which did not materialise.

Peabody Energy, which has a market capitalisation of $3.88 billion, did not immedietely respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5574 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.