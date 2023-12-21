Australia's Core Lithium sinks as miner mulls halting operations in Northern Territory

By Rishav Chatterjee

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Core Lithium CXO.AX fell more than 24% on Friday after the miner said it was mulling winding down its mining operations in the Northern Territory (NT) due to a slump in lithium prices.

The stock fell as much as 24.2% to A$0.25 in its biggest intraday drop since Aug. 17 and was the top loser on the benchmark index .AXJO.

Core Lithium, which owns the NT's only lithium mine, said the prices of spodumene concentrate, which is a highly purified form of lithium ore, had fallen by 80% so far this year and by more than 40% since the end of October.

The Western Australia-based company said it was considering a possible temporary curtailment of mining operations, commercial solutions and reductions in exploration and other discretionary expenditures, while announcing a strategic review of its operations.

Core Lithium said it had a significant stockpile of ore on site and "will continue processing ore and making spodumene concentrate during the wet season".

"The strategic review ultimately spelt big trouble for the share price today," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at brokerage KCM Trade.

"The news set off alarm bells for investors, with the combination of slumping lithium prices and the announced mining shutdowns not boding well for the bottom line of the company moving forward."

Core Lithium also flagged suspension of early works at its planned second lithium mine near Darwin, BP33, which is expected to cost around A$50 million ($33.93 million).

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

