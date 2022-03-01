US Markets

Australia's Core Lithium signs lithium supply deal with Tesla

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Australia's Core Lithium Ltd said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S. electric car maker with lithium spodumene.

The deal is for the supply of up to 110,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate, used in making electric vehicle batteries, over a term of four years, the lithium producer said.

