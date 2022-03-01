Australia's Core Lithium signs lithium supply deal with Tesla

March 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Core Lithium Ltd CXO.AX said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply the U.S. electric car maker with lithium spodumene.

The deal is for the supply of up to 110,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate, used in making electric vehicle batteries, over a term of four years, the lithium producer said.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

