Australia's Core Lithium expands sales deal with China's Sichuan Yahua

March 22, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Core Lithium Ltd CXO.AX said on Thursday it has agreed to sell an additional spodumene concentrate from its Finnis Lithium project to China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co Ltd 002497.SZ.

The agreements for selling about 18,500 tonnes of spodumene are in addition to the lithium miner's existing deal with Yahua to sell 300,000 tonnes over four years.

